Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.09. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

