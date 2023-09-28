StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

