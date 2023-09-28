StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
HSON opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.