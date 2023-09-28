StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.