StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Aramark Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

