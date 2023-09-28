StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.