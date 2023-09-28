Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

