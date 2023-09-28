Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.