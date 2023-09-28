Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.48. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
