Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.48. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $143,553 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

