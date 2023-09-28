Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.
Vaccitech Trading Up 6.0 %
VACC opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $112.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.16.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
