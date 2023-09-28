Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Vaccitech Trading Up 6.0 %

VACC opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $112.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaccitech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

