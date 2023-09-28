Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.53. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

