TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $799.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

