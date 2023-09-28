Insider Buying: Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Insider Buys £9,904.44 in Stock

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) insider David Bullen purchased 19,047 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £9,904.44 ($12,094.81).

Kinovo Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON KINO opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.67. Kinovo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.85 million, a P/E ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinovo from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.76) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinovo from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.76) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Kinovo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.