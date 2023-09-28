Trevor Carvey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($56,417.14).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Trevor Carvey purchased 15,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £67,350 ($82,244.47).

On Monday, August 14th, Trevor Carvey purchased 154 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £733.04 ($895.15).

On Monday, August 14th, Trevor Carvey acquired 154 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £733.04 ($895.15).

Conduit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 461 ($5.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 463.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.33). The firm has a market cap of £761.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Conduit’s payout ratio is 19,333.33%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.27) to GBX 600 ($7.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Conduit

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.