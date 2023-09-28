Insider Selling: Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells £375,500 in Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.17), for a total value of £375,500 ($458,541.95).
JTC Trading Down 2.4 %
JTC stock opened at GBX 739 ($9.02) on Thursday. Jtc Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 837 ($10.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 709.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 718.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,347.06 and a beta of 0.53.
JTC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,882.35%.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
