Insider Selling: Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Insider Sells £56,679 in Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Barker sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.55), for a total value of £56,679 ($69,213.58).

Shares of LON:CFX opened at GBX 760 ($9.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 732.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 743.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Colefax Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 600 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 860 ($10.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Colefax Group’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

