Skillsoft Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $3.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Peter Schmitt purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,019. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

