Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, October 2nd

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

