Quilter Plc Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,153,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.22. The company had a trading volume of 911,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,416. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.12 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

