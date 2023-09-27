The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lowered by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.3% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 3,382,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,398. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

