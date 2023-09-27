Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

KO opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

