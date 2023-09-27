Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Invests $171,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,179,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,737,117. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

