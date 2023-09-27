Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock worth $334,837,452. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.