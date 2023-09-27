Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock worth $334,837,452. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.