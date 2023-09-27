Quilter Plc Acquires 36,680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $468,251,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 4,224,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,168,795. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

