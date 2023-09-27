PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.75. 1,777,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.76. The company has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

