PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,690. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

