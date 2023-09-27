Baker Chad R Has $4.95 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Chad R trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

