Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $440,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 54,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $4,010,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. 914,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,319. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

