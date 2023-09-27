Members Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.88. 629,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

