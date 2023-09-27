Members Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

VTI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.66. 480,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,365. The stock has a market cap of $298.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

