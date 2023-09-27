First County Bank CT Sells 795 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.88. 629,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $314.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

