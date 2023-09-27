Quilter Plc Sells 325 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,269,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115,078. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

