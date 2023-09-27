Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $176.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,652,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $176,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

