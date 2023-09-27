Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.96 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $245.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.