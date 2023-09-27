Defender Capital LLC. Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.31.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $542.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

