Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $562.82. 2,097,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,989. The stock has a market cap of $249.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.81 and a 200 day moving average of $523.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.