D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

COST traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.82. 2,097,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.