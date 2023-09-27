IFG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.25. The company had a trading volume of 878,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.99. The stock has a market cap of $314.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.