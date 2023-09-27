Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,905 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.72. The stock had a trading volume of 726,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

