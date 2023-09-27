Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

