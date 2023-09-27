ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 1,509,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

