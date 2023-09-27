NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 638,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 726.2% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 98,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 463,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. 2,741,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.