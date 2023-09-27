iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,415. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

