Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $434.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock worth $334,837,452. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

