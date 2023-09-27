Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9,903 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 4,600,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,340. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

