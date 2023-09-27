Members Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Members Trust Co owned 0.40% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $416,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.46. 268,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

