iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 9,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 148,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJR stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 627,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

