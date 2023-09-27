First County Bank CT Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First County Bank CT grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

