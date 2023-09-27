Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

COST opened at $552.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.