Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

