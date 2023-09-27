Diversified Trust Co Acquires 295 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

