Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 10,691 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,835. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

